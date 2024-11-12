NHRC Launches 2024-30 Strategic Plan With Wide Range Of Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) yesterday launched its 2024-2030 Strategic Plan with a wide range of multi-faceted programmes to safeguard the rights of people.

The strategy launching ceremony was held on the occasion to mark Qatar Human Rights Day, under the theme 'Human Rights... A Sustainable Force for a Better Future'.

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi attended the event.

Addressing the event, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said that the Strategic Plan includes a number of programmes, projects and initiatives, whether legal, advisory, cultural, social or supervisory, or at the level of protecting the rights of priority groups and affected persons, or those related to partnerships and support for civil society organisations.

She said that it also aims at developing institutional and individual performance reinforced by clear performance indicators in a context that positions the committee as a force for proposal, development, monitoring and evaluation, supporting and complementing the national effort in the field of human rights, keeping pace with human rights changes and developments at the local, regional and international levels.

NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah honouring Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

Al Attiyah said the third strategic plan provides the committee with many opportunities and benefits, the most prominent of which is to mobilize, attract and coordinate roles and functions in the committee in a way that makes it more firmly established and more effective in implementing its programmes and achieving its goals.

She said that it facilitates the dealings of the concerned parties inside and outside the country with the committee, including civil society organizations, stakeholders, relevant governmental institutions, as well as international organizations concerned with human rights (UN and non-governmental), given the clarity of the NHRC's vision and its work philosophy.

Al Attiyah said that NHRC has become a center of influence and a model to be emulated in the work of national human rights institutions, in the Gulf, Arab and international arenas, in light of its achievements and best practices, in addition to its commitment to the principles of independence, transparency and pluralism.

She said that it has become eligible to obtain accreditation level (A) from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions for three consecutive cycles from 2010, 2015, 2020, and until 2025.

Al Attiyah the Committee's performance would not have risen to this high position had it not always been guided by the principles of modern management and strategic planning, which essentially means“predicting the future” and preparing for it with calculated steps, far from spontaneity, chance, and immediacy.

NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah honouring Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri (right). Pic: Salim Matramkot/The Peninsula

She said that this explains the Committee's adoption of its first plan 2011-2014 and its second 2018-2022 to continue this approach by preparing its third strategic plan 2024-2030, through which the Committee drew promising horizons for a positive performance, based on results.

Al Attiyah said Qatar Human Rights Day embodies an aspect of the state's interest and keenness to ensure respect for human rights as a fixed strategic choice and a fundamental pillar for the sound management of the state of institutions and the rule of law, and an indicator of the advancement and civilization of societies.

During the celebration of Qatar Human Rights Day, the National Human Rights Committee honoured Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, as the first chairman of the committee since its inception in 2003 until 2009. It also honoured Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, the second chairman of NHRC from 2009 to 2021, for the human rights initiatives and achievements they have made and achieved during their career at the national, regional and international levels.