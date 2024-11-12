Xinhua Silk Road: Sports Event Injects Vitality Into Snow-Ice Tourism In NE. China's Mudanjiang

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th National Winter Swimming Championships in 2024 concluded successfully on November 10 at

Jingpo Lake Scenic Area in Mudanjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, highlighting how sports events boost snow and ice tourism.

This year's championships drew nearly 700 winter swimming enthusiasts from across the country. Swimmers embraced the stunning natural landscape of Jingpo Lake, demonstrating resilience and skills, while delivering a captivating spectacle for visitors and spectators.

Photo shows that the 28th National Winter Swimming Championships in 2024 is held at Jingpo Lake Scenic Area in Mudanjiang City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The lake's breathtaking scenery and the warm hospitality of the event organizers left a lasting impression on participants.

Bao Rongqing, leader of a swimming team from Xinjiang, shared that all 11 members from their team were visiting Jingpo Lake for the first time and were amazed by its natural beauty. They plan to recommend this unique winter swimming destination to fellow enthusiasts back home.

In recent years, Jingpo Lake has leveraged its geographic and climate advantages to host a variety of sports events, including the roller skating open, ice marathon, and ice Dragon Boat race. In 2022, it was named a national sports tourism demonstration base by the General Administration of Sport and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

By hosting high-quality sporting events, Jingpo Lake has turned short-term visitor flow into sustained visitor retention, revitalizing the tourism market and achieving a synergy between sports events and snow-ice tourism.

