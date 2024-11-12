XS Celebrates Most Powerful Global Brand Recognition At The Smart Vision Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 /Business News / -- Following a successful participation in the Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2024, XS .com is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Most Powerful Global Brand. This recognition underscores XS 's unparalleled brand presence and influence in the global in FinTech and services industry.The Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024, held on November 9th and 10th at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, brought together leading financial experts and professionals from the MENA region and beyond. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions about the future of investment and transformative financial solutions, creating a vibrant atmosphere for knowledge exchange.XS, the global leader in FinTech and financial services, showcased its cutting-edge trading technologies and participated in various panels, highlighting its innovative approach to online trading in the global financial markets."Receiving the award for Most Powerful Global Brand is a testament to our brand presence and influence in the global in FinTech and financial services industry, and dedication to delivering an exceptional trading experience for our clients," said Shadi Salloum, Regional MENA Director at XS. "This accolade reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to innovation in the financial services industry”.The award highlights XS's commitment to empower traders and investors with advanced technology, deep institutional liquidity, and exceptional client services. As it celebrates this prestigious award, XS reaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled value and setting new benchmarks for quality in online trading.XS extends its gratitude to the Smart Vision team for hosting a successful event and to all the attendees and partners who contributed to the summit's success. The Multi Award Winning Broker looks forward to continuing its engagement with traders and fostering collaborations that drive growth and innovation in the financial sector.Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Global CEO, and Founder of Smart Vision, Said:“I am thrilled to announce XS as the Most Powerful Global Brand at the Smart Vision Investment Summit Egypt 2024. This award stands as a testament to XS's unparalleled brand presence and its efforts to set new benchmarks for quality in online trading”.As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing trading services, the Global Multi Asset Broker remains focused on setting industry standards and providing traders with a robust platform to navigate the complexities of today's markets.XS Company ReviewThe XS Group (operating under brand name“XS” or“XS”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Smart VisionSmart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

XS Editorial Team

XS Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.