DSW Unifyai, Ireland's AI Platform Company, Leads The Way To Innovation Success

Innovation of the year award finalist: Data Science Wizards co-founders Sandhya Oza and Pritesh Tiwari.

DSW has been announced as a finalist in the IT & Fintech Category of The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2024.

- Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO and FounderDUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DSW has been announced as a finalist in the IT & Fintech Category of The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2024. Leaders in their field, DSW UnifyAI has been nominated for their Enterprise GenAI platform which has been designed to build AI/ML and GenAI business use cases at breakneck speed – just 3 to 4 weeks instead of the traditional timeline of 6-8 months, with scalability and predictability. The platform also has recently announced its latest offering insurAInce – an industry specific solution that has been exclusively tailored for the insurance sector enabling insurers to build and take use cases into production at high speed.Sandeep Khuperkar, CEO and Founder of DSW said "We are honoured to be recognized for our relentless pursuit of innovation. At DSW, we don't just create AI solutions, we transform how businesses leverage AI to achieve breakthrough results. UnifyAI, our platform accelerates use case development with high-speed, high-accuracy models, seamless system integration, and scalable capabilities.”“UnifyAI is a game-changer in the AI landscape, designed to seamlessly integrate into organizations' ecosystems, accelerating the development of AI-driven use cases across multiple industries. This powerful, flexible platform caters to a wide range of sectors-including insurance, finance, healthcare, and beyond- currently aiming to support customers in Ireland, UK, North America and Asia.”“We are looking forward to the awards event on November 13th. Being named a finalist in this category is a testament to the strength and innovation of our research and development processes. It reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI, continuously delivering impactful, cutting-edge solutions with UnifyAI that help businesses scale, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.” added Pritesh Tiwari, Founder and Chief Data Scientist at DSW.The Irish Times Innovation Awards aim to recognise and promote the best service, product, or operational innovations throughout the island. The finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges to secure a place at the final and a chance to win the overall 'Innovation of the Year' award. Along with the prestige of winning, the overall winner will receive a UCD Smurfit Executive Development scholarship for three from a selection of their Executive Development short courses commencing in 2024/2025 Academic Year. The winner will also receive a complimentary annual Premium Digital subscription to The Irish Times. DSW will be competing against two other finalists in their category. The winners of the competition will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday November 13th, 2024.Further information about DSW can be found at Data Science Wizards .

