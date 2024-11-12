ADCB partners with Nirvana Travel & Tourism to offer exclusive banking rewards for Mazaya members

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (“ADCB”) has partnered with Nirvana & to bring the Bank’s award-winning TouchPoints loyalty programme to the Mazaya lifestyle rewards platform. Mazaya members can now access exclusive discounts on ADCB products as well as a host of banking rewards and lifestyle privileges.



Mazaya members transferring their salary to ADCB can earn up to AED 6,600 in rewards and enjoy additional benefits including lower financing rates, no processing fees, and waived life Takaful or insurance charges. Members can also earn and redeem ADCB TouchPoints at over 660 partner merchants spanning options across travel, dining, shopping, and leisure.

Additionally, UAE Nationals who are part of the Mazaya programme will benefit from a first-year fee waiver for ADCB’s Betaqti credit card, which offers complimentary global airport lounge access, exclusive hotel privileges, and special discounts on dining and entertainment.



Mohammed Almheiri, Senior Head - Emirati Segment at ADCB, said: “We are pleased to offer Mazaya members an extensive range of financial rewards and lifestyle perks through this partnership. At ADCB, we recognise the distinct needs of government employees and their families, and we are committed to providing tailored banking solutions that bring meaningful value and positively impact their everyday lives.”



Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO of Nirvana Holding, said: "By integrating ADCB’s innovative solutions and widely recognised TouchPoints loyalty programme, we are delivering even greater value to Mazaya members, enabling them to enjoy exclusive rewards and financial advantages that complement their lifestyle and needs. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing exceptional experiences and privileges for Mazaya members, ensuring that they continue to receive the highest level of service and support."



The Mazaya programme, managed by Nirvana Travel & Tourism, offers exclusive privileges and discounts across entertainment, lifestyle, travel, retail, education, healthcare and more. These benefits are available to employees of UAE government-related entities and their families.



ADCB's unwavering commitment to blending digital innovation with a robust culture of personal attention is driving excellence in customer service. This collaboration is a testament to ADCB's approach towards enhancing the overall customer experience.



MENAFN12112024007464016105ID1108874949