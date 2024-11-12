Kebormed And Berg Software Announce Strategic Partnership To Drive Connected Health Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dorian Ilie, COO of Berg SoftwareCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KeborMed , the leading connected care platform, and Berg Software , part of the AROBS Group , the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announce a strategic partnership to deliver compliant connectivity solutions tailored to the needs of the medical and life sciences industries. Through this collaboration, Berg Software joins as an official implementation partner for KeborMed's plug-and-play platform, supporting MedTech and Digital Pharma companies in bringing connected devices to market efficiently and securely.“We are excited to join forces with KeborMed, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and quality, in advancing technological solutions for healthcare. Through Berg Software, AROBS Group reaffirms its dedication to supporting the medical industry by enabling the adoption of connected technologies. With our expertise in developing complex software solutions, we are confident we can help medical and pharma companies ensure compliance and efficiency in bringing innovative devices to market. Furthermore, this partnership will expand AROBS' reach in the United States market where together with KeborMed we will develop impactful projects serving both the U.S. and European markets,” stated Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS Group.KeborMed and Berg Software will provide end-to-end support for deploying KeborMed's comprehensive platform, integrating cloud, web, and mobile applications to deliver fully compliant connectivity solutions that meet healthcare's unique regulatory requirements. This partnership aligns both companies in empowering digital health innovators with a scalable, ISO 13485 and ISO 27001-certified platform, ensuring optimal compliance and rapid deployment.“We are thrilled to welcome Berg Software as our first European partner. Romania has a long-standing tradition of excellence in software development, and we are particularly excited to strengthen this partnership. This collaboration underscores our deep ties to Romania and our commitment to expanding our reach to serve the European market while continuing to deliver innovation on a global scale," stated Radu Iancu, Founder and CEO of KeborMed.This collaboration leverages Berg Software's expertise in software development and implementation to expand KeborMed's reach, with an initial focus on the European market. While centered on Europe, the partnership also positions both companies to address the needs of healthcare companies across multiple regions. Berg Software will play a critical role in customizing and deploying the KeborMed platform, ensuring seamless deployment and regulatory compliance across diverse digital health solutions.“Our partnership with KeborMed represents a significant step in broadening our presence within the healthcare sector,” said Dorian Ilie, COO of Berg Software.“By combining our software development expertise with KeborMed's robust platform, we can help our joint global customers achieve connected solutions faster and more affordably, while maintaining full compliance with all healthcare regulations.”The partnership is designed to allow healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies in Europe and beyond to access KeborMed's proven connected care platform through a trusted partner with local expertise.KeborMed's specialty-agnostic platform, available in flexible tiers for both startups and enterprise customers, currently serves clients across diverse healthcare areas, including diabetes management, hemodialysis, cardiology, respiratory care, urology, and nerve stimulation. Through the partnership with Berg Software, backed by the broader capabilities and strategic medical software and device expertise of AROBS Group, KeborMed is positioned to support an expanding number of healthcare innovators, regardless of size or stage, with the same reliable foundation for developing connected health solutions.###About AROBS Transilvania SoftwareAROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 11.000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and nine abroad, and over 1.300 AROBS specialists build solutions for the future in embedded - Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, and Medical - as well as Travel Technology, IoT, Clinical Trials, Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Cybersecurity, and Intelligent Automation.More about the AROBS group: and .About Berg SoftwareBerg Software, based in Timisoara, Romania, is part of the AROBS Group and has extensive expertise in the biomedical sector, business management solutions migration and custom software solutions across various sectors.More about Berg Software: berg-software/About KeborMedKeborMed offers a robust ISO 13485 and ISO 27001-certified Platform as a Service (PaaS) that integrates and drives a multitude of healthcare applications and innovations. Streamlining digital health connectivity with a plug-and-play implementation that ensures genuine platform savings and measurable results, it allows our clients and partners to effortlessly acquire, process and share device data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations, in a manner that's flexible, scalable, interoperable, and ready to evolve with their products. Learn more at

