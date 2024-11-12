Huawei Debuts At Super Terminal Expo And Aims For Shared Success In The Intelligent Aviation Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2024

ICT infrastructure and intelligent terminal provider, Huawei was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Super Terminal and speak at a panel. Huawei showcased its latest products and solutions at the exhibition, as well as its achievements in helping the and logistics industries go digital and intelligent.

Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei

ICT infrastructure development is crucial to the digital and intelligent transformations of civil aviation. At the panel Airport Hub Strategies and APAC Challenges, Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei, noted that the business scope of hub airports is expanding, and that passenger, freight, commercial, fund, and information flows are merging at a faster pace. According to Jacky Wang, Huawei is committed to creating a digital and intelligent foundation that features multi-dimensional sensing, ubiquitous connectivity, and an open platform, to help hub airports improve operational efficiency, passenger experiences, and airport security. "By harnessing Huawei's AI capabilities, we hope to collaborate with industry customers and partners to develop more intelligent solutions. These solutions are expected to drive the intelligent transformation of hub airports and enhance the level of intelligence in the civil aviation sector," he said.

Jacky Wang also highlighted that AI will be widely used to manage flight flows, airport security, and airports in general (Total Airport Management, or TAM), and that this will profoundly impact flight operation, passenger services, security, and other aspects of hub airports.

To date, Huawei has already served over 210 airports, airlines, and air traffic management customers worldwide. Huawei will continue to increase its investment into the transportation sector and its exploration of suitable technologies for different civil aviation business scenarios. By collaborating with users and ecosystem partners, Huawei aims to create both innovative solutions and significant value for the civil aviation industry.

Using its expertise and experience in transportation hubs, transportation networks, freight flows, and the low-altitude system, Huawei has built a digital and intelligent foundation for comprehensive transportation and logistics, which will in turn enable secure and efficient operations throughout the supply and industry chains.

For more information about Huawei's smart airport solutions, please visit:



Photo -



