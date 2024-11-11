Ellis Martin Report: Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) Lion Zone Discovery Roars Again! 19.6 Metres @ 3.82% Copper Equivalent

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk we speak with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF).

Hole 72 delivers 19.60 metres with 3.82% CuEq 19.60 m of 1.27 g/t Au, 20.30 g/t Ag, 2.53 % Cu, 1.01 g/t Pd, 2.42 g/t Pt and 0.15% Ni.

Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) (FRA:IVV) is pleased to announce the third set of assay results obtained for two more holes of the summer 2024 campaign at its polymetallic Lion Zone discovery.

"The summer of 2024 will be remembered as an epic one regarding ongoing discovery of the Lion Zone. The westward expansion has continued to produce some fantastic results. Following up 32 metres of almost 7% CuEq with almost 40 metres of 4.19% CuEq, Hole 72 provides a continuation of our track record of success. As we push west, we are learning more about the mineralized zone and how it behaves, and our ability to track and anticipate the zone is improving. We are now routinely using downhole EM in all our new holes, giving our exploration team insight into a radius of about 200 metres. While the summer drilling program was done on a smaller 50 metre fan drilling approach, the fall and winter programs are successfully drilling 150 plus metres step outs with this technique. Look for more roars from our Lion Zone soon," commented Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

