Boney Kapoor Celebrates 69Th B’Day With Kids Arjun, Anshula And Khushi, Janhvi Gives A Miss

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) As he turned 69 on Tuesday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his three children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. However, his daughter Janhvi Kapoor seems to have given it a miss.

Anshula took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse from the intimate celebration. In the video, his children are seen feeding him some cake. Arjun, Anshula and Khushi are dressed in the same colour theme – black.

The was re-shared by Arjun. For the caption, Anshula wrote:“Happy Birthday @boneykapoor” and he tagged Arjun and Khushi, which made it seem that Janhvi was missing.

Boney was first married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996. She passed away after battling with cancer in 2012. They have two children, Arjun and Anshula. The filmmaker married late Indian star Sridevi in 1996, with whom he has Janhvi and Khushi. In 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai after drowning in her hotel bathtub

On the work front, Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, where he was seen playing an antagonist. The actor had shared that with the role it felt like he is connecting to the roots of where my career began in 2012 with“Ishaqzaade”.

Talking about Khushi, who on November 5 turned 24, made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's film“The Archies”, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. She portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Suhana Khan as Veronica and Agastya Nanda as Archie.

Next, Khushi is set to team up with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, in an upcoming romantic drama. The film was announced earlier this year and is said to be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit“Love Today.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025. In addition, Kapoor has Dharma Productions' forthcoming rom-com“Naadaniyaan” in the pipeline. She will share the silver screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in the film. Reportedly,“Naadaniyaan” is a classic romantic comedy.