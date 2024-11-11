8Th Biomass & Bioenergy Asia Summit Gathers Industry Leaders To Advance Sustainable Bioenergy In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

8th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia 2024

27-28 Nov, 2024 - Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 8th Biomass & BioEnergy Asia Summit, a premier event for Southeast Asia's biomass and bioenergy industry, will convene in Ho Chi Minh City on November 27-28, 2024. Hosted at a critical time for the region's sustainable goals, the summit promises 1.5 days of expert discussions, networking, and groundbreaking insights into the evolving biomass sector.A highlight of the summit includes the pre-conference cocktail event on the evening of November 26, setting the stage for a high-energy gathering where regional and international stakeholders can network and strategize. This year's agenda tackles key issues, including sustainable bioenergy growth, biomass compliance, regional supply potential, and market expansion into North Asia and Europe.Attendees can expect valuable discussions on critical topics like:- Southeast Asia's biomass production capacity and how it meets the demands of global markets.- Environmental regulations and compliance, with special focus on the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) .- Technological advancements in processing palm oil biomass and emerging trends in carbon capture and storage (BECCS) that align with ASEAN's decarbonization goals.Prominent speakers include representatives from Vietnam Wood Pellets Association, Arthur D. Little, ASEAN Centre for Energy, Forest Trends, and the Sustainable Biomass Program (SBP), ensuring discussions remain deeply insightful and relevant.The event is designed to help industry professionals navigate challenges such as changing sustainability standards, technological innovations, and policy shifts. Southeast Asian suppliers are positioned to play a critical role in global bioenergy, making this summit a unique forum for bioenergy professionals, policymakers, investors, and innovators.**Day 1 Highlights**The first day opens with a welcome from the Vietnam Wood Pellet Association and is followed by discussions on Asia's biomass role in the global energy transition. Other noteworthy sessions include:- Bioenergy carbon capture (BECCS) and the region's potential in sustainable energy.- Compliance requirements to meet the increasing demand for sustainable products in European and North Asian markets.- Networking sessions during scheduled breaks at the Biomass & BioEnergy Exhibition Area.**Day 2 Focus**Day two delves deeper into technological innovations, featuring topics such as Vietnam's first black pellet production for Japan and insights from key equipment suppliers ANDRITZ, Amandus KAHL and CPM Europe. Discussions will also explore emerging alternative biomass resources and investment opportunities across Southeast Asia.The summit proudly acknowledges Uniexport, CellMark, Hanwa, and CM Biomass as sponsors. Their commitment underscores the industry's dedication to sustainable and scalable bioenergy solutions. The Vietnam Wood Pellet Association also joins as a supporting partner, lending valuable industry insights and support.By gathering bioenergy experts, the summit hopes to foster collaboration and drive Southeast Asia's role in a sustainable energy future. Don't miss the opportunity to engage in critical conversations, build connections, and gain insight into the biomass market's latest developments.For more information and registration details, visit or email Huiyan at ...

