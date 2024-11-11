Zelensky, Borrel Discuss Military Aid, Lifting Restrictions On Strikes Deep Into Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed increasing military assistance to Ukraine during their meeting.

This was reported by the Ukrainian President on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"The key topics of the meeting included further cooperation between Ukraine and the EU, increasing military assistance, lifting restrictions on strikes against military targets on Russian territory, unblocking support through the European Peace Facility, and completing all procedures to provide Ukraine with USD

50 billion, in line with the G7 decision," stated the President.

According to Zelensky, this visit marks Borrell's fifth trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The President emphasized that during his visits, the European diplomat has consistently toured various regions of Ukraine, including his recent visit to Chernihiv region on Sunday.

"I'm grateful that throughout this war, you have consistently stood 100% on our side – on the side of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. You don't need anyone to explain the details of this war to you because you were always in Ukraine during the most difficult periods. We could always count on you," said the President, addressing the EU's High Representative.

The President also expressed gratitude for the support provided by the European Union and its member states to Ukraine.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to discuss Ukraine's European integration.