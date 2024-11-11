Forcing Ukraine Into Peace Set To Undermine International System - Finnish FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forcing neutrality onto Ukraine will not bring about a peaceful solution to the war, as Russia cannot be trusted to adhere to any agreement it signs.

This statement was made by Finland's Foreign Minister, Elina Valtonen, according to Ukrinform, citing Reuters .

"I'm against it, yes. Let's face it, Ukraine was neutral before they were attacked by Russia," Valtonen said on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

She spoke out against the so-called "Finlandization" model, which is sometimes mentioned in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine: "It's definitely not something I would be imposing on Ukraine. Definitely not as a first alternative."

Valtonen also questioned the possibility of trusting Russia, even if it agrees to a peace deal. According to the diplomat, forcing Ukraine to accept conditions against its will would undermine the international system.

"I really want to avoid a situation where any European country, or the United States for that matter, starts negotiating over the heads of Ukraine. A larger power can not just grab territory, but also essentially weaken the sovereignty of another nation," the Finnish Foreign Minister emphasized.

Finland, which was under the rule of the Russian Empire for over a century, gained its independence in 1917. Later, in 1939, it faced a Soviet invasion. After World War II, Finland was forced for decades to maintain friendly and accommodating relations with the USSR, and later with Russia, pursuing a path of neutrality to preserve its independence - a strategy known as "Finlandization."

With the prospect that U.S. President-elect Trump seeks to end the war as quickly as possible, some allies fear that Ukraine may be forced into accepting a neutral status. Russia has also repeatedly demanded that Ukraine maintain neutrality for the sake of peace.

It's worth noting that Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted both Finland and Sweden to abandon decades of military non-alignment and join NATO.

As Ukrinform reported, the EU has emphasized that any initiative to end Russia's war against Ukraine cannot be carried out without Ukraine's involvement.