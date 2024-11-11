Frontline Update: 185 Combat Engagements, Russians Intensifying Activity In Vremivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 11, as many as 185 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line, with the highest concentration of clashes around Kurakhove. At the same time, the enemy has intensified its activity in the Vremivka sector.

This information was shared on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine as of 22:00 on Monday, November 11, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 185 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 64 and three missile strikes, deploying 106 guided aerial bombs (KAB) and three missiles, used 793 kamikaze drones, and conducted over 4,000 shelling attacks on the settlements and the Ukrainian positions,” the report reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions eight times near Vovchansk. The settlement of Kozacha Lopan came under an airstrike, with the enemy dropping two guided bombs on it.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenses three times near Kindrashivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Novomykhailivka, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy made one attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Vyimka and launched an airstrike near Zakitne, Dronivka, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar. The enemy also launched unguided missile strikes in the vicinity of Novomarkove and bombed Kramatorsk and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces launched four assaults near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. All the attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy conducted 36 offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Krutyi Yar, Petrivka, Pustynka, Ukrainka, and Lysivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks, while four engagements are still ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate that he Ukrainian forces have killed 119 and wounded 153 enemy soldiers today. Additionally, one tank, six AFVs, one vehicle, four motorcycles, and one mortar were destroyed. One AFV and two artillery systems were also damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , a total of 49 combat engagements were recorded. Supported by aviation, the enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Kreminna Balka, Sontsivka, Zoria, and Kurakhove. Sixteen engagements are still ongoing. In this direction, the Ukrainian defenders eliminated 79 and wounded 139 enemy soldiers. Additionally, four tanks, one AFV, and one anti-tank missile system were neutralized.

In the Vremivka sector , eight attacks by the enemy units near Trudove, Makarivka, Novodarivka, and Rivnopil were repelled. Four battles are still ongoing. The enemy actively used aviation in the areas of Novodonetske, Maksymivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Zelene Pole during their offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one Russian attack near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , five enemy assaults were unsuccessful, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

No significant changes have occurred on other fronts.

"Today, we honor the Ukrainian warriors of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, the 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade, and the 425th Separate Assault Battalion, who steadfastly hold back the onslaught of the enemy's superior forces," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.