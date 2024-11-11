Saudi FM: Arabs, Muslims Enraged Over Gaza
11/11/2024 7:10:36 PM
RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Monday the Arab and Muslim worlds are furious toward what is currently taking place in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a news conference following the end of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, Prince Faisal said the international community has been inactive to cease the ongoing war in Gaza, noting that Israeli Occupation is trying to alter reality on ground and destroy the two-state solution.
The priority now is to halt the war and Palestinians' suffering, and it is essential to help deliver aid to Gaza, he stressed, urging accelerating recognition of a Palestinian state.
He pointed out that the joint Arab-Islamic ministerial committee's report was submitted last year that pushed for recognizing Palestine.
Continuation of the war in Gaza shows failure of the international community, and the summit aimed at making lull in the region, he said.
The Saudi top diplomat underlined the necessity of finding a permanent solution to cement peace in the region, pinning hopes on having a unified Arab-Islamic stance to reach such goal. (end)
