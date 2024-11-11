Cotswolds Radio Successful Charity Event Raises Funds For Kate's Home Nursing

(MENAFN- Pressat) NORTHLEACH, GLOUCESTERSHIRE – UK – 11 November 2024 - A charity event hosted by Cotswolds has raised a remarkable £2,500 for two local causes. The funds will be split equally between supporting the station's growing, non-profit operations, and contributing to Kate's Home Nursing, a vital local charity providing palliative care at home for the terminally ill.

Half of the total raised will be invested into Cotswolds to fund new equipment, ensuring the station can continue to grow its reach and enhance its programming. The other £1,250 will go directly to Kate's Home Nursing, supporting their work in offering professional and compassionate care for people at the end of their lives.

The recent 24 Hour Live broadcast, which saw generous contributions from the community via an online auction for donated prizes, highlights the power of local collaboration, proving once again that when the Cotswolds comes together, amazing things happen.

With the support of listeners, volunteers, and sponsors, Cotswolds Radio and Kate's Home Nursing are poised to continue making a real difference to the lives of local people.

About Cotswolds Radio

Cotswolds Radio is a non-profit community radio station run solely by volunteers. The station is committed to providing a platform for diverse voices and shows, fostering community talent and engagement. Its mission is to inform, entertain, and inspire through high-quality programming that reflects the unique culture and interests of the Cotswolds and beyond. The station is passionate about providing the younger generation with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and insight into broadcasting. Cotswolds Radio broadcasts live from The Old Prison in Northleach, Gloucestershire. Online, on the App and on Alexa. 'In the Community, For the Community, By the Community.'

Cotswolds Radio Media Contact:

Kim Lynch

...