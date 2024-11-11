Worldinvest Acquires Leading Crypto Trading Company, Expands Into UK Market

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 11th November 2024, Worldinvest, a global leader in technology, announced today its of a majority stake in XYZ Crypto, a UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-registered asset company. This strategic acquisition marks worldinvest's formal entry into the UK's rapidly growing and extends its influence further into global trading.







Founded in 2018, XYZ Crypto has quickly become a top choice for UK traders and investors, established to meet the growing demand for secure and easy access to digital assets. Recognized for its superior user experience and security, XYZ Crypto was named“Crypto Trading Platform of the Year” at the 2020 Fintech Awards.

With this acquisition, worldinvest will enhance its existing trading platform by offering a diverse range of multi-asset trading options, including CFDs on global indices, forex, commodities, precious metals, and bonds. Through XYZ Crypto, one of the few FCA-registered crypto exchanges in the UK, worldinvest will provide traders and investors a regulated gateway into crypto trading, further supporting the growth of the digital economy.

“We're thrilled to integrate XYZ Crypto's regulated crypto trading capabilities into worldinvest's suite of multi-asset offerings. This will significantly expand our business scope and increase our appeal to the growing retail investor base in the UK,” said John Smith, CEO of worldinvest.“This acquisition not only offers a unique growth opportunity in the UK market but also fuels our ambition to scale our B2B operations globally.”

Sarah Johnson, Founder and CEO of XYZ Crypto, commented:“Partnering with worldinvest is a pivotal step for XYZ Crypto's future. With worldinvest's extensive market experience and product range, we can offer clients even more premier crypto investment and trading services. With worldinvest as a long-term equity partner, we are confident our corporate and retail customers will experience enhanced service and value.”

Following a June 2023 survey by the FCA, it was reported that cryptocurrency ownership in the UK had more than doubled over the past year, reflecting a robust demand for crypto assets in the UK market and creating a significant growth opportunity for worldinvest and XYZ Crypto.