Party With Grammy Award Winner Kamal Ahmed And Celebrate The Release Of“Crash The System” Season 2

Staring: Cory DuVal, Bianca Hunter, Uzimann, Danny Diablo, Nancy Castro, Kathleen Wilce, Harley Orion, Harry Heider, Al Burgo, Vincenzo Vaccaro, Fernando Hernandez, Remy Johnson, Duval, Aaron Ronnie Almani, James Lorinz, Mohamed Djellouli, Clint James, Kelly Grago &more

Get Inside the Arms Trade's Heart of Darkness: Season 2 of Crash the System by Grammy Award Winner Kamal Ahmed Hits the Screens.

- James Driver, Producer of Crash the SystemNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to invite you to a private viewing party to celebrate the release of Crash the System Season 2 on Wednesday, November 13, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Smithfield Hall NYC, located at 138 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001.Press and media, cast members and fans, family and friends, are invited to hang out, eat, drink, listen to Danny Diablo 's music, win prizes, and peek at the new episodes of this electrifying mini-series, written by Grammy-award-winning director Kamal Ahmed.Expect one of those New York City nights where anything could happen.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM (or 4:00 AM :))Location: Smithfield Hall NYC, 138 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001RSVP here .About Crash the SystemCrash the System has captured audiences with its unique storytelling, blending mystery, intrigue, and unexpected twists. Season 2 promises to take viewers on an even wilder journey-one you won't want to miss. Whether you've watched the show or are new to the series, this is your chance to immerse yourself in the world of Crash the SystemRSVP now to ensure your spot on the guest list.For more information, please contact Kala Jerzy at ... or 646.286.3168.

