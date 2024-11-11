Unexploded Bomb Found At Construction Site In Taiwan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Taipei: A Taiwanese unit on Monday removed a "corroded" unexploded 227-kilogram bomb from a site for a TSMC in the island's south, authorities said.

The "severely corroded" bomb was found at the Nanzih Industrial Park in Kaohsiung where the Taiwanese chipmaking giant is building a new fabrication plant.

Construction workers were briefly evacuated from the site while the army bomb disposal unit recovered the bomb.

The 500-pound bomb appeared to be from an "early period" but its exact vintage could not be determined due to its "unclear serial number", 8th Field Army spokeswoman Kung Chiung-yu told AFP.

The bomb was later taken to a secure storage facility where it will be destroyed, Kung said.

The area where the bomb was found had been used by the Japanese Navy as a fuel plant during World War II and it was later converted into a refinery, according to Taiwan's Bureau of Cultural Heritage's website.

"Regarding the findings from the excavation at TSMC's Kaohsiung site this morning, we prioritise the safety of on-site personnel and will collaborate with the relevant authorities to adhere to the prescribed procedures," TSMC said in a statement.

In August, a 454-kilogram (1,000 pound) unexploded bomb was found in the same area, the army said previously.