Automotive Stocks Earnings Alert - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) November 13Th

The Q3 2024 live earnings call is scheduled for November 13, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET.

As automotive stocks are trending following the US election results and U.S.-based automakers, particularly General Motors ( NYSE: GM ) and Ford ( NYSE: F ) are positioned to benefit from the new Trump administration; investors can hear management discuss earnings and projections.

Additionally being a U.S.-based manufacturer puts Worksport in an advantageous tax position for the future under Trump.

From the news- Expected Topics

In Q3 2024, the Company has had significant developments and milestones. While specific details will be shared during the call, attendees can look forward to insights into our recent achievements, strategic initiatives, and projected path to cash flow positivity. This includes updates on the Company's ongoing sales growth, future product launches, and 2025 growth trajectory. The Company will also provide an update to its financial guidance.

CEO's Statement

"We are thrilled to invite investors and analysts to our Q3 live earnings call," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "We started mass production in January 2024 and initiated our sales push in March 2024. Now, we are on the cusp of launching multiple new product lines. The Company is laser-focused on continuing sales growth and achieving cash flow positivity, and we are eager to share the details of our progress and future plans. We confidently believe that the Company is undervalued and that growth will continue."

From previous news on October 23:

Strategic Impact on Revenue Growth

Worksport anticipates that the introduction of the AL4 cover will significantly impact revenue growth in 2025 and beyond. With the AL4 cover believed to be targeting the highest-volume category of all hard tonneau covers in the $4 billion market, the Company aims to aggressively capture market share. A sales forecast update is expected to be provided within Q4 2024 or early Q1 2025.

Initial offering will cover major brands including Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Ram, with the following truck applications:

Chevrolet & GMC: Models for the GMC Canyon / Chevrolet Colorado / Chevrolet Silverado

Ford: Ford Ranger and Ford Super Duty models.

Ram: Ram 1500

WKSP Pickup tonneau cover

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable energy storage systems, and heat-pump technology. The Company is committed to transforming the pickup truck industry through innovative technologies that enhance functionality and sustainability.

