Bad Weather In Panama Causes Difficulties For More Than 5 Thousand People With 5 Dead

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) At least 5,000 people have been directly or indirectly affected by the bad weather that has been affecting the country in recent days. Various effects have been reported in the provinces of Chiriquí, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas, Coclé, Los Santos and Darién, as well as in the Ngäbe Buglé region and eastern Panama. The deputy director of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), Malitzie Rivera, reported that as of Sunday, November 10, 25 landslides had been recorded in the Ngäbe Buglé region. He added that there are about six communities in this region that are not accessible by land and that the rains make it difficult for machinery to enter safely to clear the roads.

“There are five people who lost their lives directly as a result of the bad weather. More than 5,000 people nationwide have been affected, to a greater or lesser extent, by the bad weather systems that are being reported, by landslides, floods and people who are isolated,” Rivera said. More damage has been reported in different districts of Chiriquí, such as Boquete and Barú. The same has occurred in Veraguas, with landslides on the road leading to Zapotillo, in the district of Las Palmas. The rain watch is in effect until 11:59 pm on Monday, November 11. Conditions are expected to improve slightly on Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 13, although scattered showers are forecast for those dates.