Heavy Rains Hit The Tourist Area Of ​​Boquete, Causing Flooding And Evacuations

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) BOQUETE, Chiriquí – The rains continue to hit the district of Boquete, province of Chiriquí, this weekend but seem to be not as heavy overall, where the heavy rains in the past week would last for many hours. It is raining at present, on and off, and should continue to rain throughout the day. The most affected sectors in the last few days were the urban center in downtown Boquete where roads were closed with landslides across the main arteries where you could not get in or out of Boquete easily. Fortunately those in charge of Boquete have created a few exit escape routes around the Wilson Bridge and El Salto but landslides have affected those roads at times. The Valle Escondido area, is an exclusive tourist zone of that region where flooding has occurred on the main or first floors of the building causing residents to do their best to keep the water out, but in many cases, unsuccessfully.

Many flights from David to Panama are delayed or cancelled due to the weather.

The holiday parades for the first cry freedom from Spain have been cancelled in Chiriqui and other provinces as a result of the heavy rains.

On November 10th, Panama remembers its Primer Grito de Independencia – its first cry for independence from

Spain.

On November 10, 1821, preceding the formal Independence, villagers in the town of la Villa de Los Santos (a small town in the interior of Panama) wrote a letter to Simon Bolivar.



The flooding of several tributaries affected restaurants, refreshment shops and residential areas.

The mayor of Boquete, Eduardo Rodríguez, reported that they are already coordinating with the National Civil Protection System, the Fire Department, the National Police and the Red Cross to evacuate people who have been affected by the flooding of several streams.

For the time being, the gymnasium of the Panamanian Sports Institute (Pandeportes) in Los Naranjos, Boquete, is being used as a temporary shelter for those affected. Four other shelters remain open throughout Chiriquí, hosting around 180 people in total. Among the streams that have overflowed are La Zumbona, Quebrada Grande in Valle Escondido and Jaramillo.

The Valle Escondido Wellness Resort Hotel was one of those affected by the flooding of the Quebrada Grande as pictured above and below, but the situation is under control and no injuries have been reported.

In the evening, the resort's management reported that the water level had decreased after the rainfall stopped.

“After a careful evaluation of all our facilities, we can guarantee that Valle Escondido Wellness Resort is safe and continues to operate with all its capacities and security measures for the well-being of all our guests and visitors” .

In the district of Barú, several areas have been affected by the heavy rains. Authorities have set up shelters for people whose houses have been flooded. At least 130 people are in these shelters.