Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners, LLC Expands Team With Top-Tier Talent

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners (“ROTH”), , today announced its appointment of Michael Guzman and Salomon Kamalodine as managing directors and co-heads of Innovations Banking. Throughout their careers, Guzman and Kamalodine have sourced, structured and closed transactions for clients across sectors including vertical software, SaaS, consumer tech, telecom, storage, gaming, adtech/martech, semiconductors, capital equipment, media, and cybersecurity. They have also earned recognition on Los Angeles Business Journal's list of most influential investment bankers.

“At ROTH, we are committed to expanding our team with top-tier talent that aligns with our vision and commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Aaron Gurewitz , president and head of Investment Banking at ROTH.“The addition of these seasoned bankers strengthens our capabilities across key sectors, and we are excited about the expertise they bring as we continue to grow and enhance our platform.”

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .

