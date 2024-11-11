(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Triumph Motorcycles is pleased to announce the appointment of Galadari as its new distribution partner for the United Arab Emirates market. Triumph and Galadari will work together to manage the importation, sale, service and distribution of Triumph Motorcycles and products as well as the ongoing development of the Triumph Brand within the UAE market.

Triumph Re-Enters UAE Market After Partnering with Galadari

Both companies look forward to welcoming customers and greeting those new to the brand. Galadari, the new Triumph Dubai Distributor, will provide customers with Triumph's industry-leading brand experience, offering state-of-the-art facilities, highly trained personnel, and the highest level of Service, after sales, and customer care.

The UAE is an important market to Triumph, being the Top Motorcycle Market within the GCC region. Post launch, Galadari will be offering Triumph's complete range of motorcycles across our Modern Classic, Roadster and Tiger product families to Motorbike enthusiasts; from the thrilling Trident 660 through to the magnificent, 2.5-litre displacement Rocket 3. This prosperous future is confirmed also by the current plan of expanding Triumph's presence within the region.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, United Kingdom, "We are extremely pleased to be entering into partnership with Galadari in UAE, which will create further opportunities for the Triumph Brand to grow within the Emirati market. This step will also enable the Triumph brand to be even more accessible, and we look forward to welcoming more fans and customers in UAE to the Triumph brand."

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO at Galadari, "We are proud to partner with Triumph, an iconic brand renowned for its rich heritage and exceptional performance. This strategic collaboration not only strengthens our existing portfolio but also aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and experiences for our customers. We look forward to building on the strong foundation of this distinguished brand and elevating it to even greater heights in the years ahead."

About Triumph Motorcycles

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

For more information, please visit, .

About Galadari

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. They combine the ambition of a powerful partner with the inspired spirit of a family-owned business. That's why some of the world's most admired brands, including Baskin Robbins, Dunkin', Mazda, Komatsu and Kawasaki trust us with their growth. Their team of more than 6,000 Galadarians operates across ten countries to drive growth for licensed and owned brands, including the Khaleej Times.

For more information , please visit, galadaribrothers .