Black Rock Coffee Bar Expands Presence In Arizona With New Tucson Location

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar , a national boutique coffee bar brand known for its commitment to coffee, connection and community, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Tucson, Arizona. This marks the 48th store in the state and the seventh in Tucson, further solidifying the brand's presence and popularity in the region. Located at 6295 E 22nd St. at the intersection of S. Wilmot Rd., the new Black Rock store will open on November 15, 2024. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock Coffee Bar will offer free 16-ounce drinks to customers on opening day at this new location.

With 146 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores across the U.S, Arizona accounts for 33% of Black Rock Coffee Bar's total locations, highlighting the brand's rapid growth and deepening presence in the state.

“We are proud to open another location in Tucson, a city that appreciates the art of great coffee,” said Mark Davis, CEO, Black Rock Coffee Bar.“Tucson's vibrant coffee culture and love for community align perfectly with our mission to create a welcoming space where people can connect and recharge. We can't wait to serve the locals here and be a part of what makes this city so unique.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains' signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine's 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills. Black Rock Coffee Bar's mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 146 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

