Boost Mobile's Exclusive Summit 5G Device Combines Affordability With Performance On Boost Mobile's Blazing-Fast 5G Network

is launching its latest 5G smartphone, the Summit 5G, an exclusive Boost Mobile device offering customers lightning-fast 5G speeds, reliability and performance at an unbeatable price. The Summit 5G meets the growing demand for seamless mobile experiences, making 5G service more affordable than ever on Boost Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

With a sleek design and a vibrant 6.6" HD+ display, the Summit 5G sets a new standard for affordable smartphones. Customers can capture every detail with precision using the dual main cameras, a 13MP autofocus lens combined with a 2MP depth sensor, along with a crisp 5MP front camera for stunning selfies. Powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, the Summit 5G keeps users connected all day, ensuring they never miss a beat no matter how demanding your day gets.

The Summit 5G is priced at just $94.99, but it's free for customers who switch and port their number to Boost Mobile and only $19.99 for customers who want to upgrade to this new Boost-exclusive device, making it an incredibly affordable entry into 5G. Paired with Boost's $25/month plan, it's the most budget-friendly option for high-speed 5G connectivity across all carriers.

"The Summit 5G provides a great balance of performance and price, making fast 5G service accessible to consumers without compromising reliability," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "We are helping more customers benefit from 5G technology without breaking the bank."

Whether streaming, downloading or gaming, the Summit 5G's powerful 2.2 GHz Octa-core processor provides smooth, lag-free performance for even the most resource-intensive apps. Boost Mobile customers can stay connected and at the top of their game wherever they go.

The Summit 5G is available now at Boost Mobile retail stores and can be paired with any Boost Mobile unlimited data plan starting as low as $25 per month. With access to more towers than any other carrier, Boost Mobile ensures reliable 5G coverage across the nation.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

