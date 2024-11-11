X GAMES AMPLIFIES TOYOTA U.S. GRAND PRIX WITH NIGHTLY LIVE MUSIC AND NEW STREET STYLE PRO EVENT AT COPPER MOUNTAIN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The X Games Street Style Pro event and live are free and open to the public December 20-21

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, X Games is thrilled to announce the addition of free nightly live music to their newly unveiled Street Style Pro event, set to take place at Copper Mountain in conjunction with the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix December 20-21.

X Games is thrilled to announce nightly live music at their new Street Style Pro event at Copper Mountain, 12/20-12/21.

The X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain will feature some of the best skiers and snowboarders competing under the lights

on a unique, urban-inspired competition course. Local electronic music favorites Break Science and SunSquabi will cap off the evening with free musical performances. This event is part of an ongoing partnership between X Games and U.S. Ski & Snowboard to provide more opportunities for action sports athletes to compete.



Break Science

and SunSquabi will perform at Copper Mountain from 7:30-8:30pm on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 respectively, enhancing the weekend of action sports competitions with a vibrant party atmosphere and marking the first time a Grand Prix has included live music since 2010. All the action will be free and open to the public.

"Living in Colorado makes the opportunity to play at the X Games Street Style Pro event especially exciting for us," said SunSquabi band member Kevin Donohue. "We're huge actions sports enthusiasts so to play at this event feels like a perfect fit and is a huge honor."

"We couldn't be more excited about the music talent at all of our X Games events this winter," said Rich Bigge, X Games vice president, live events. "Music is such a crucial part of action sports culture, and SunSquabi and Break Science are an amazing addition to this year's event at Copper."

"We are thrilled to host a new X Games Street Style Pro event at Copper Mountain," said Dustin Lyman, President and General Manager at Copper Mountain. "With the world's best athletes competing alongside a great line-up of free live music, we're excited to bring this iconic event to life in the heart of our Center Village."



The X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain will complement the daytime Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe event from 11am-1pm at the same venue. X Games competitions will be held from 5-9pm each evening with music appearances from 7:30-8:45pm. The evening of Dec. 20 will feature emerging talent from the U.S. Revolution Tour, U.S. Ski & Snowboard's development series, who will compete for a spot in the pro final on Dec. 21. Winners of the X Games Street Style Pro and Grand Prix halfpipe competitions at Copper Mountain will automatically qualify for X Games Aspen 2025, set to take place at Aspen's Buttermilk Ski Resort January 23-25.

Additional details for X Games Street Style Pro at Copper Mountain and X Games Aspen 2025 will be forthcoming and available





About X Games:

Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world's best action sports athletes against the backdrop of each individual host city. Over the past 29 years, X Games has organized the world's premiere action sports events around the globe, complemented by top musical appearances, year-round content and fan experiences.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard:



U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic and Paralympic National Governing Body of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Started in 1905, the organization now represents nearly 250 elite skiers and snowboarders competing on 10 teams: alpine, cross country, freestyle moguls, freestyle aerials, snowboard, freeski, nordic combined, ski jumping, Para alpine and Para snowboard. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit



About Copper Mountain Resort:





Located just 75 miles west of Denver, Colo., Copper Mountain, the Athlete's Mountain, offers an experience that inspires adventure, elevates ambition and empowers progression. During the winter, Copper's world-class naturally divided terrain provides skiers and riders access to over 2,500 acres of high alpine adventure that's designed to challenge, inspire and empower every type of athlete. Each summer, the mountain transforms into a progression playground for hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Three centralized pedestrian villages provide a vibrant atmosphere complete with slope-side lodging, dining, shopping and activities. Copper Mountain is home to Woodward Copper and the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center which facilitate year-round training for every level of athlete. Copper Mountain is the Official Training Center for U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Copper Mountain is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio and an Ikon Pass partner. POWDR is a family-owned adventure lifestyle company (TM) that believes there is nothing better for your soul than to spend time with the people you love, doing the things you love.



Media Contacts:

X Games - Grace Coryell, [email protected] , Alex Hughes, [email protected]

U.S. Ski & Snowboard - Courtney Harkins, [email protected]

Copper Mountain Resort - Olivia Butrymovich,

[email protected]

