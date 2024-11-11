Masterbuilt® Autoignite Grill Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Award Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleby Outdoor announced today that the Masterbuilt®

AutoIgniteTM

Series 545 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker

was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Kitchen Gear Awards. The full list of award winners can be found here .

The AutoIgnite, launched in February 2024,

allows more home cooks to grill and smoke with ease with its QuickStartTM

Auto-Ignition button and app-enabled monitoring and control. And the MiniHopperTM

holds four pounds of charcoal for cook times up to five hours.

A cast iron QuickSearTM

hopper griddle plate, bottom storage and an easy clean up system with fully removeable components make grilling accessible to all. The AutoIgnite appeals to those looking for the convenience of gas grilling with the flavor of charcoal.

This marks the second consecutive year a Middleby Outdoor brand has earned this honor from Good Housekeeping, with the Konnected Joe by Kamado Joe winning in 2023.

The kitchen appliance, culinary, nutrition and cleaning experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed nearly 300 submissions for this year's program. To find the top cooking appliances, tools and gear, the team tested each product for performance and ease of use over a period of five months.

Products were also sent to hundreds of consumer testers to see how they fared in home kitchens and real-life scenarios. Winners were selected based on how well they performed in the GH Institute Lab tests, how easy they were to use and clean and how they compared to others in their category. Lab experts also weighed consumer tester feedback and innovation.

"This honor symbolizes the advancements in smart home technology and quality construction our outdoor grill brands are known for," said Joshua Silva, vice president of brand at Middleby Outdoor. "Today's home cooks are looking for easier ways to grill while retaining the superior flavor of charcoal and the AutoIgnite is a prime example of all these elements coming together."

About Middleby Outdoors

Middleby Outdoor, consisting of the Kamado Joe, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller brands, is a global innovation leader in outdoor cooking.

Middleby Outdoor is a subsidiary of The Middleby Corporation, a worldwide leader in advanced innovation for commercial, residential, and industrial foodservice. For more information about The Middleby Corporation and its family of brands, visit .

