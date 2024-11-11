Disruptors Of Harmony Get Fast-Tracked: VP Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Calling social unmanageable, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said disruptors of harmony get fast-tracked and sometimes get recognition while people ignore the notoriety.

In a message posted on his social media handle X, VP Dhankhar said that patriotism, nationalism and nation-first are the soul of our culture and the and harmony are fundamental.

“Belief in our nation, nationalism, nation-first, these are fundamentals on which we exist. Harmony is to be achieved as 100 per cent harmony. But due to their special abilities, disruptors of harmony get fast-tracked and sometimes get recognition and people ignore the notoriety of it. Remember, harmony is fundamental,” he said.

He also addressed the 4th batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme (Phase-I) at Parliament.

He said, in a post on X:“Uniform Civil Code is one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The framers of the Constitution said we must have it. The Supreme Court has intervened many times. Equitable consumption of natural resources is also important. We must use resources optimally as per our needs. This culture must advance.”

Stressing on involving every citizen in contributing to the economy, he said:“Swadeshi is in our genes, a major message of the freedom movement. Gandhiji unified people with 'Swadeshi,' and they started wearing Khadi. Times have changed with technology, but think about how a country with such talent and potential imports basic items like shirts, coats, shoes, candles, furniture, and curtains without realising its impact. Instil awareness about this.”

“I would like this group to focus on the kind of items this country is importing,” he said, adding the ill-effect of this practice is on the foreign exchange and limiting scope for local manufacturers.

“We are the best minds. There was a time when a person educated in an Indian institute was not there in international agencies and organisations, but today there is no agency or business house where an Indian genius is not present,” he said, calling for introspection on the issue.