Kareena Feels Honoured As Amul India Pays Tribute To Her Film ‘The Buckingham Murders’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor felt both“humbled and honoured” after Amul India paid a heartfelt tribute to her film“The Buckingham Murders.”

The renowned dairy brand, famous for its creative and timely advertisements, created a special tribute featuring its iconic Amul girl in a delightful visual that captured the essence of the movie.

Sharing the image on her Instagram, Kareena wrote in the caption,“So humbled and honored our is getting the love... my first film as a producer... a film I am so, so proud of acting in. Thank you @amul_india You made my year 25.”

This gesture from Amul not only celebrated Kareena's performance in“The Buckingham Murders” but also marked a significant milestone in her career as a producer. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the crime thriller has received praise for its storytelling and the nuanced portrayal of its characters, with Kareena taking center stage. In the film, she plays a grieving British-Indian detective who is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire.

The mystery drama features a strong ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The film is produced by Kareena, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor.

In an interview, the 'Jab We Met' actress revealed that her character was inspired by Kate Winslet's portrayal in Mare of Easttown. She shared that she had always been eager to explore such a role and was thrilled when Hansal approached her for it.

The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It was later theatrically released on September 13, 2024, and received generally positive reviews from critics. The Buckingham Murders was released on Netflix on November 8.

Kareena is also enjoying the success of her latest release,“Singham Again”, directed by Rohit Shetty. The cop drama, which stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff, was released on November 1.