Chompshop Brings Power Tools To Playtime

One startup's remarkable journey to make a power tool safe for kids.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, startup ChompShop is redefining creative play with the launch of their innovative, kid-safe ChompSaw-a power tool designed for young creators to cut cardboard in a way that's safe, educational, and, most importantly, fun. After years of development, prototyping, and a staggeringly successful Kickstarter campaign, ChompShop is set to deliver over 12,000 "power toys" this holiday season, with even more orders anticipated after their upcoming Shark Tank debut on Friday, November 15.

ChompShop puts their invention to the test on Shark Tank airing Friday, November 15 on ABC.

Transform ordinary cardboard into extraordinary projects with the ChompSaw.

A clever reinvention of a woodworking router table, the ChompSaw works like a high-speed hole punch, enabling kids to cut through cardboard effortlessly-without any risk to fingers, clothing, or hair. ChompShop's journey began in 2022 when Kausi Raman, a master's student in product design at the University of Pennsylvania, entered the world of power tools.

"Growing up, I always loved making things, but I wasn't exposed to real tools until my twenties," says co-founder and CEO Kausi Raman. "Being able to build anything, or at least feel confident in my ability to learn, was so empowering. I wanted to create a toy that encourages kids-especially young girls-to get hands-on with projects from an early age, so I made one."

To bring her prototype beyond the cardboard and duct tape phase, Kausi enlisted co-founder and CTO Max Liechty, along with his two-year-old toddler, for months of testing and design iterations. ChompShop launched on Kickstarter in 2023, surpassing their $50,000 goal in under 23 minutes. Much to the founders' surprise, they raised an impressive $1,175,102 in just 30 days.

"We want to inspire the next generation of inventors, thinkers, and problem-solvers," says Max. "Our tool gives kids the chance to experiment and build things with their hands, just like adults do in the world of design and prototyping. But most importantly, we're doing it in a way that's safe and approachable."

After over a year of preparation for large-scale production, ChompShop has officially started delivering ChompSaws to homes and classrooms, with additional saws available for new orders over the holiday season. For more information on ChompShop, bulk orders for schools, or media inquiries, please visit

or contact [email protected] .

About ChompShop:

At ChompShop, we dream of a future where hands-on skills are un-intimidating and approachable by anyone. We believe in encouraging open-minded exploration, embracing mistakes as part of the journey, sparking creativity through play, and letting design-led creation shape our world.

