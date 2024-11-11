AEX Names Kevin Belanger As SVP Of Sales To Propel Vision And Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Services, a nationally recognized General Services Contractor (GSC) in the events industry, announces the appointment of Kevin Belanger to SVP of Sales, marking a pivotal step in the company's evolution strategy. Formerly SVP of Sales at Shepard Exposition Services, Belanger brings 23 years of proven success in event production, customer-centric service, and strategic sales leadership.

AEX Names Kevin Belanger as SVP of Sales on November 11, 2024

A recognized innovator in delivering excellence in customer satisfaction and event design, Belanger has produced events at every major convention center across the U.S. Under his leadership, he developed comprehensive sales training systems and led high-performing teams delivering customized client solutions. His industry influence extends to key roles, including President of the PCMA SE Chapter, corporate board representative for GSAE, and strategic positions on both PCMA and IAEE committees. His expertise in customer advisory leadership and experience design has consistently driven growth through innovative event solutions.

"Kevin's appointment to our sales and executive teams marks a decisive moment for AEX. As the industry strives to help organizations deliver must-attend events, we aim to lead this evolution with our EventScapesTM initiatives, setting new benchmarks for excellence in immersive and innovative event experiences," said Kristin Christensen, EVP of Sales & Marketing. "Kevin's deep expertise in crafting tailored solutions will be instrumental in uniting our sales and marketing efforts around this dynamic, transformative strategy, amplifying our service offerings, and further elevating our established brand and reputation in the market."

"I'm energized to be part of AEX's transformation, focused on taking customer experience and satisfaction to the next level across the industry with unique, innovative, and tailored solutions," said Belanger. "It's a privilege to join a team dedicated to transforming the events landscape, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside leaders who share my commitment to serving both our employees and customers."

Based in Atlanta, GA, Belanger will lead AEX's national sales strategy from the Southeast, with a focus on expanding its presence in key convention markets and enhancing its visibility as a leader in innovative event design.

About AEX Convention Services

Over half a century ago, AEX Convention Services began as a family-owned GSC in the heart of New York City, establishing a new standard of excellence in general service contracting at the iconic New York Coliseum. Remaining true to its core of personalized care and attention, quality without compromise, and a team-first approach to client success, AEX grew from its East Coast origins to serve clients and cities nationwide.

Today, AEX continues to embrace its "Personal Advantage" ethos, blending its humble beginnings, tradition of excellence, and commitment to innovation with a greater mission – to surpass the industry's "full-service, anything's possible" expectations. Together with our customers, we seamlessly create and integrate the physical layout, atmospheric elements, and experiential components that elevate events, transforming ordinary 3D spaces into immersive EventScapesTM with lasting impact. Learn more at aexservices and follow us at AEX Convention Services .

