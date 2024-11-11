Green Revolution Catalysts: Elemental Sulfur Leads Sustainable Solutions With Projected 3.2% CAGR By 2033, Reports FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United Kingdom's elemental sulfur is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period. Key drivers include rising demand in agriculture, where elemental sulfur is widely used as a soil amendment and fertilizer, and expanding applications in the chemical industry, especially in sulfuric acid production and chemical manufacturing. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global elemental sulfur market is gaining significant momentum, with its valuation projected to grow from USD 6,667 million in 2023 to approximately USD 9,135.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The demand for elemental sulfur, a crucial component in various industrial applications such as fertilizers, chemicals, and petroleum refining, is anticipated to rise due to increasing agricultural demands, rising energy needs, and the chemical sector's expansion. Understanding the Elemental Sulfur Market Elemental sulfur is essential across several key sectors, primarily agriculture and chemical manufacturing. Its role in the production of sulfuric acid -a fundamental chemical in fertilizers-drives the agricultural sector's demand. Additionally, it plays a vital role in petroleum refining and mining industries, contributing to sulfur-based chemicals for numerous industrial applications. Market growth is driven by a mix of regulatory policies, evolving agricultural practices, and increasing industrial activities in both developed and developing regions. Market Growth Drivers Agricultural Demand : Sulfur's role in fertilizer production makes it indispensable for modern agriculture, especially as global populations increase and demand for food production grows. Petroleum and Gas Refining : Refining processes require significant amounts of sulfur, especially as industries aim to meet higher fuel quality standards and regulatory requirements for cleaner emissions. Chemical and Industrial Applications : Sulfur derivatives are foundational in producing various chemicals used across multiple industries, driving consistent market demand. Environmental Regulations : Regulations on reducing sulfur emissions from fuels have increased demand for sulfur recovery and treatment solutions, further supporting the market's growth. Trends and Opportunities in the Elemental Sulfur Market

Sustainable Agriculture Practices : With an increased focus on sustainable agriculture, sulfur-based fertilizers are viewed as a means to boost crop yield while enhancing soil quality.

Sulfur Recovery Technologies : Advanced sulfur recovery and recycling technologies are enhancing supply by utilizing sulfur byproducts from other industrial processes, such as oil refining. Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific : Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to create substantial opportunities in the elemental sulfur market due to expanding agriculture and chemical sectors.

Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now! Key Takeaways

The elemental sulfur market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, reaching USD 9,135.4 million by 2033.

Agriculture remains the largest market segment, driven by the need for sulfur in fertilizer production.

Increasing regulatory demands for sulfur recovery in petroleum and refining industries boost the market's growth.

Asia-Pacific is a major growth region due to its expanding agricultural and industrial sectors. Technological advancements in sulfur recovery and recycling are providing sustainable supply solutions.

"The elemental sulfur market's steady growth highlights its critical role in supporting both agriculture and industrial processes, particularly amid rising global food demands and stringent environmental standards. Growth opportunities in sulfur recovery and recycling technologies demonstrate an evolving industry focus on sustainable supply chains, aligning with global regulatory goals. The robust demand in the Asia-Pacific region also indicates strong market potential, where rapid industrialization is driving both agricultural and chemical applications. For stakeholders, investing in sulfur recovery and refining technologies is a strategic move to leverage these growth trends." says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). Regional Analysis of the Elemental Sulfur Market

Country Market Share (2023) United States 12% Germany 4.1% Japan 4.6% Australia 1.2%













Key Players of the Elemental Sulfur Market



The Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Tengizchevroil

Valero Energy Corporation

Sinopec Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Pemex

OAO Gazprom

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Motiva Enterprises LLC

ConocoPhillips Company

Oxbow Corporation

PotashCorp

Suncor Energy Inc.

Flint Hills Resources

Montana Sulphur & Chemical Co.

Jordan Sulphur National Est. for Agricultural & Industrial Sulphur



Key Segments

By Application:



Agrochemicals

Chemical & Petroleum Refining

Rubber & Plastics

Mining & Metallurgy Paper & Pulp



By Source:



Gas-Based

Oil-Based Mining



Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



Old Source:

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für elementaren Schwefel gewinnt erheblich an Dynamik, wobei seine Bewertung voraussichtlich von 6.667 Mio. USD im Jahr 2023 auf etwa 9.135,4 Mio. USD im Jahr 2033 steigen wird, was einer CAGR von 3,2 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach elementarem Schwefel, einem wichtigen Bestandteil in verschiedenen industriellen Anwendungen wie Düngemitteln, Chemikalien und Erdölraffinerien, aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage in der Landwirtschaft, des steigenden Energiebedarfs und der Expansion des Chemiesektors steigen wird.

Den Markt für elementaren Schwefel verstehen

Elementarer Schwefel ist in mehreren Schlüsselsektoren unerlässlich, vor allem in der Landwirtschaft und in der chemischen Herstellung. Seine Rolle bei der Herstellung von Schwefelsäure – einer grundlegenden Chemikalie in Düngemitteln – treibt die Nachfrage des Agrarsektors an. Darüber hinaus spielt es eine wichtige Rolle in der Erdölraffinerie- und Bergbauindustrie und trägt zur Herstellung von Chemikalien auf Schwefelbasis für zahlreiche industrielle Anwendungen bei. Das Marktwachstum wird durch eine Mischung aus Regulierungspolitik, sich entwickelnden landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken und zunehmenden industriellen Aktivitäten sowohl in Industrie- als auch in Entwicklungsregionen angetrieben.

Treiber des Marktwachstums

1. Landwirtschaftliche Nachfrage : Die Rolle von Schwefel bei der Düngemittelproduktion macht ihn für die moderne Landwirtschaft unverzichtbar, insbesondere da die Weltbevölkerung wächst und die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsmitteln wächst.

2. Erdöl- und Gasraffination: Für Raffinationsprozesse werden erhebliche Mengen an Schwefel benötigt, zumal die Industrie höhere Kraftstoffqualitätsstandards und behördliche Anforderungen an sauberere Emissionen erfüllen muss.

3. Chemische und industrielle Anwendungen : Schwefelderivate sind die Grundlage für die Herstellung verschiedener Chemikalien, die in verschiedenen Branchen eingesetzt werden, und treiben die konstante Marktnachfrage an.

4. Umweltvorschriften : Vorschriften zur Reduzierung von Schwefelemissionen aus Kraftstoffen haben die Nachfrage nach Lösungen zur Schwefelrückgewinnung und -aufbereitung erhöht und das Wachstum des Marktes weiter unterstützt.

Trends und Chancen auf dem Markt für elementaren Schwefel



Nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken : Mit einem zunehmenden Fokus auf nachhaltige Landwirtschaft werden Düngemittel auf Schwefelbasis als Mittel zur Steigerung des Ernteertrags bei gleichzeitiger Verbesserung der Bodenqualität angesehen.

Technologien zur Schwefelrückgewinnung : Fortschrittliche Technologien zur Schwefelrückgewinnung und -verwertung verbessern das Angebot durch die Nutzung von Schwefelnebenprodukten aus anderen industriellen Prozessen, wie z. B. der Ölraffinerie. Wachsende Nachfrage im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum : Es wird erwartet, dass die rasche Industrialisierung und Urbanisierung im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum aufgrund der expandierenden Landwirtschaft und des Chemiesektors erhebliche Chancen auf dem Markt für elementaren Schwefel schaffen wird.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse



Der Markt für elementaren Schwefel wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,2 % wachsen und bis 2033 9.135,4 Mio. USD erreichen.

Die Landwirtschaft ist nach wie vor das größte Marktsegment, angetrieben durch den Bedarf an Schwefel bei der Düngemittelproduktion.

Steigende regulatorische Anforderungen an die Schwefelrückgewinnung in der Erdöl- und Raffinerieindustrie kurbeln das Wachstum des Marktes an.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist aufgrund seines expandierenden Agrar- und Industriesektors eine wichtige Wachstumsregion. Technologische Fortschritte bei der Schwefelrückgewinnung und dem Recycling sorgen für nachhaltige Versorgungslösungen.



"Das stetige Wachstum des Marktes für elementaren Schwefel unterstreicht seine entscheidende Rolle bei der Unterstützung von landwirtschaftlichen und industriellen Prozessen, insbesondere angesichts der steigenden globalen Lebensmittelnachfrage und strenger Umweltstandards. Die Wachstumschancen bei Schwefelrückgewinnungs- und Recyclingtechnologien zeigen einen sich entwickelnden Fokus der Branche auf nachhaltige Lieferketten, die sich an den globalen regulatorischen Zielen orientieren. Die robuste Nachfrage im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum deutet auch auf ein starkes Marktpotenzial hin, wo die schnelle Industrialisierung sowohl landwirtschaftliche als auch chemische Anwendungen vorantreibt. Für die Stakeholder ist die Investition in Schwefelrückgewinnungs- und Raffinerietechnologien ein strategischer Schritt, um diese Wachstumstrends zu nutzen", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für elementaren Schwefel

Land Marktanteil (2023) USA 12% Deutschland 4.1% Japan 4.6% Australien 1.2%

Hauptakteure des Marktes für elementaren Schwefel



Die Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Tengizchevroil

Valero Energy Corporation

Sinopec Corp.

Royal Dutch Shell AG

Pemex

OAO Gazprom

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Motiva Unternehmen LLC

ConocoPhillips Unternehmen

Oxbow Corporation

PotashCorp

Suncor Energy Inc.

Flint Hills Ressourcen

Montana Sulphur & Chemical Co.

Jordanien Schwefel Nationale Schätzung für landwirtschaftlichen und industriellen Schwefel



Wichtige Segmente

Nach Anwendung:



Agrochemikalien

Chemie- und Erdölraffination

Gummi & Kunststoffe

Bergbau & Metallurgie Papier & Zellstoff



Nach Quelle:



Gasbasiert

Auf Ölbasis Bergbau



Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Ostasien

Südasien

Ozeanien Naher Osten & Afrika



Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The fertilizer additive sales are expected to record a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period.

The phosphate fertilizer market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, resulting in a market size of USD 92,110.8 million by 2033.

The Global Water Soluble Fertilizer Market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 17,623.1 Million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2032. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to be worth USD 33,080.9 Million.

The global rubber coatings market was estimated to reach a valuation of USD 6.8 Billion in the year 2022. With a steady CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2023 and USD 13.14 Billion by 2033.

The global rubber molding market is projected to be valued at USD 54.2 billion by 2024 and rise to USD 109.3 billion by 2034. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The industrial rubber products market size is likely to surpass USD 113.7 billion in 2023. FMI predicts the market to hit USD 214.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Cellular Rubber demand is anticipated to be valued at USD 8.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% to be valued at USD 15 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

The global petroleum-fuel dyes and markers market is estimated to be valued at USD 467 million in 2023 and is further expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, totaling a valuation of around USD 746.3 million by 2033.

Sales of agrochemical additives is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and are expected to top a valuation of USD 2.7 Billion by 2032.

The sulphuric acid market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 26,586.30 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube