Setoria To Release First-Ever Christmas Single, Loved At Christmas Time A Soulful Anthem For The Holiday Season

MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Washington, D.C. area-based songstress Setoria, known for her captivating stage presence and soul-stirring sound, is set to release her first Christmas single, Loved At Christmas Time, a heartfelt track celebrating the warmth of the season and the joy of love. This highly anticipated holiday release showcases Setoria's unique blend of R&B, Soul, and Contemporary Jazz while encapsulating the unity and love that defines the holiday spirit.Loved At Christmas Time Brings Holiday Cheer with a Signature Style:Loved At Christmas Time is more than a seasonal song; it celebrates connection and compassion. With meaningful lyrics and Setoria's unmistakable vocal prowess, the single encapsulates the beauty of being emotionally connected while encouraging listeners to extend that same warmth to others.Drawing inspiration from celebrated artists such as Michael Jackson, Maysa, Chaka Khan, and Chuck Brown, Setoria's music captures the essence of soul and brings a timeless touch to every note. Her distinct sound has earned comparisons to the genre's greatest voices, bringing a modern edge to her influences while celebrating the rich traditions of R&B, Soul, Pop, and Jazz music.A Storied Career of Acclaim and Impact:Since her debut single Shorty hit the airwaves in May 2014, Setoria has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Her achievements include a series of accolades from the Josie Music Awards (JMAs), the world's largest independent artist awards program. Highlights include two R&B/Soul Artist of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017, and R&B/Soul Song of the Year wins for her singles Spell On Me and Say My Name. Her 2021 single, Back 2 Me, dedicated to raising awareness about mental health, won R&B/Soul Single of the Year in 2022, underscoring her commitment to creating music that inspires and uplifts.In addition to her musical career, Setoria has launched the motivational t-shirt line #HUSTLE, spreading a message of resilience, and serves as the Music Brand Ambassador for the Smooches Woman Movement. Her dedication to women's empowerment and body positivity shines through in Look at Us, an empowering anthem co-written with Grammy-nominated producer Herb Middleton and songwriter La' Trese Jones. As a passionate advocate for independent artists, she continues to elevate others through her music and community engagement. Setoria is preparing to release her debut EP in 2025.Loved At Christmas Time will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 15, 2024. Join Setoria and her fans in making this holiday season a time to celebrate love, unity, and the gift of music.For media inquiries, interview requests, and more information on Setoria, please contact:...

