NMDC Energy concludes landmark ADIPEC with several strategic announcements

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 7 November 2024 – NMDC Energy, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), has concluded its participation in the 40th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) with several landmark activities and announcements. The company also showcased it latest technologies, driving innovation and AI applications in the energy sector.

e& Partnership

During the exhibition NMDC Energy unveiled a strategic partnership with e&, the global technology and investment group, to introduce 5G and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to upstream operating environments. Technologies will be applied to advance cost efficiency, increase worker safety, enhance sustainability and to optimize operations.

Reinjecting AED 17 billion into the UAE’s economy

ADIPEC was also an opportunity for NMDC Energy to reiterate its commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic growth. The company held a special ceremony to acknowledge its key local partners, where it is reinjecting AED 17 billion back into the economy by enhancing opportunities for UAE- based small and medium businesses and prioritizing local resources and suppliers.



Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said: “ADIPEC 2024 was an overwhelming success for the UAE, our collective industry, and for NMDC Energy, shining a light on the most important trends shaping global energy systems. As a catalyst of the energy future, NMDC recognizes the near and intermediate steps necessary to ensure our sector can move in tandem with the realities of the world around us. That’s why at ADIPEC we were proud to unveil several key partnerships and pathways that will enable us to continue setting the pace, making swift forward steps for the region’s energy industry.”

He added: “We are also proud to recognize our local partners and to acknowledge the key role they play in enabling us to achieve success while supporting our nation’s strategic objectives. We will continue to advance our commitment to driving growth for the energy sector, while ensuring a prosperous future for the UAE.”

NMDC’s participation in ADIPEC closely followed a series of strategic announcements in 2024 by the company. In September 2024, NMDC Energy was listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following an Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was oversubscribed by 31.3 times.







