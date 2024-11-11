YAAZ AT BDNY IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The multisensory booth designed by the creative directors AngelettiRuzza is a peaceful oasis through which the Turkish brand showcases its lifestyle

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YAAZ , the Turkish outdoor living brand, which has been able to interpret the outdoor lifestyle also in its proposals for indoor, returns to New York for BDNY (Boutique Design New York), a leading hospitality trade fair held at the Jakob K. Javits Center in Manhattan.

The brand led by the Italian design studio AngelettiRuzza Design was born from two decades of expertise in aluminum and wood craftsmanship, as well as contract furniture production by the Turkish company Adasan, led by three siblings, Burak, Onur and Gizem. YAAZ consolidates its presence in the American market, where it successfully made its debut in BDNY 2022 and also participated in the previous edition of the fair.

The attention to details, the focus on design and the high precision to define experiential spaces, rich in references to the harmony of nature and strengthened by a distinctively contemporary interpretation, come to life in the booth designed by the Italian design studio AngelettiRuzza, which oversees the brand's creative direction.

The range of fabrics and textured colors which are reminiscent of some views of Cappadocia bring harmony to living spaces. Proposals for open-air living inspire the definition of indoor spaces and vice versa, in a continuous exchange. The exhibition space, conceived as an oasis in nature, is a warm and welcoming place that unfolds along a path defined by backlit panels of various heights and dimensions. The vertical elements create a landscape and serve as the backdrop for the collections on display.

