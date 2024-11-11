Polish Premier declares Trump to state Ukraine peace conditions in near future

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Donald Tusk has suggested that US President-elect Donald may soon unveil his vision for peace in Ukraine, including a potential ceasefire timeline and security guarantees for Kiev. Tusk, speaking to Polish Radio, noted that Trump’s team is still finalizing their roadmap but expects key elements, such as the terms for a truce and the lines along which it would be implemented, to be announced soon.



Throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to end the Ukraine conflict within “24 hours,” without providing specifics. He also mentioned that he would pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Russia, possibly using US aid as leverage. Tusk further indicated that Trump's plan would likely involve less direct US involvement in Ukrainian affairs.



Tusk’s comments coincide with his announcement of meetings with European leaders to discuss the implications of Trump's presidency, particularly in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He acknowledged that Europe faces a serious challenge regarding the conflict’s resolution, stressing the importance of avoiding escalation while ensuring Ukraine does not weaken or capitulate.



The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s proposals may include freezing the war along the current front lines and temporarily suspending Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, potentially for up to 20 years.

