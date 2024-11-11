Monique Lam Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author Strategic Conversations With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monique Lam

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce the forthcoming release of“Strategic Conversations,” co-authored by Monique Lam, negotiation expert Chris Voss, and a distinguished group of global professionals. This powerful provides essential strategies for navigating and mastering communication across business, personal relationships, and more.

With over two decades of experience in leadership, business development, branding, operations, and sales, Monique Lam is a force for strategic growth and innovation. Known for managing large-scale projects and creating growth-driven marketing strategies, Monique has collaborated with major technology brands and entrepreneurs worldwide to establish solid marketing foundations and achieve sustainable success. Her adaptable, insight-driven strategies foster a culture of innovation, empathy, and purpose-driven leadership, guiding businesses and individuals alike to unlock their full potential.

As the Founder and CEO of the Monique Lam Group, Monique bridges the gap between marketing objectives, sales targets, and broader business goals. Her unique ability to connect deeply with clients enables her to design solutions that drive both business performance and personal transformation, making her an invaluable asset to the organizations and entrepreneurs she supports.

Monique's academic background is distinguished by a Bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice, an Advanced Diploma in Marketing with distinction, and certification as a digital marketing professional. Her induction into the Golden Key International Honour Society further highlights her commitment to lifelong learning and staying at the forefront of industry trends.

Through her bold yet compassionate approach, Monique has helped technology companies grow and inspired countless individuals to rediscover their strengths, lead with authenticity, and achieve new heights-whether it be securing job promotions or enhancing business outcomes. In her work as a consultant, writer, and speaker, she encourages others to lead with courage and purpose.

Outside of her professional work, Monique is dedicated to making a positive impact. She is passionate about exploring new cultures, spending time with her family, and giving back to her community. Her life's mission is to help others find their voice, step into their potential, and create lives of purpose and influence.

SuccessBooks® eagerly awaits the release of“Strategic Conversations,” a transformative guide to mastering communication in all areas of life. With insights from Chris Voss, Monique Lam, and a talented team of co-authors, this book provides readers with essential strategies for navigating life's most crucial conversations in business, personal relationships, and beyond.



