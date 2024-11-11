Dubai Tram Marks 10Th Anniversary: 60 Million Riders Served And 6 Million Kilometres Travelled, Reinforcing Its Role As Top Transport Choice

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 11th November 2024

Since its launching in 2014, Dubai Tram has transported more than 60 million passengers, travelled 6 million kilometres, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of Dubai's public transport network. Coinciding with its 10th anniversary, this milestone reflects the tram's exceptional efficiency, punctuality that clocked 99.9%, and commitment to safety, reaffirming itself as a trusted and preferred mobility choice for residents and visitors alike.

Dubai Tram Route

Dubai Tram route connects 11 key stations along Al Sufouh Road, with a total journey time of just 42 minutes from Al Sufouh Station to Jumeirah Lakes Towers Station. Passing by prominent destinations such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, JBR, and Dubai Marina, the tram offers a seamless and scenic transit experience, appealing to both residents and tourists seeking convenient access to Dubai's iconic landmarks.

Integrated Transportation System

RTA has seamlessly integrated Dubai Tram with other transportation modes in the Emirate-including Dubai Metro, public buses, taxis, and cycling tracks-providing a convenient and accessible mobility experience across the city. This integration aligns with the leadership's vision and RTA's strategic goals to make public transportation the preferred choice for residents, visitors, and tourists.

Advanced Technology and Global Innovation

Dubai Tram leads the world as the first tram system with automatic platform doors at stations, ensuring top-notch safety and comfort for passengers. It is also the first tram outside Europe to operate on a ground-level power supply system, eliminating overhead wires, and the first to feature fully air-conditioned stations for year-round passenger comfort.

Tram Cars

Dubai Tram comprises 11 cars, each offering seven compartments across three classes: Gold, Silver, and dedicated cabins for women and children. This configuration ensures a tailored travel experience that meets the diverse needs of all passengers.

Comprehensive Control Centre

Dubai Tram operations are monitored 24/7 by an integrated control centre that oversees tram movement, driver performance, and the efficiency of essential systems, including power and traffic signals at intersections. The control centre enables rapid responses to technical issues to ensure uninterrupted service, while security cameras enhance passenger safety.

Dubai Tram is one of Dubai's most ambitious transportation initiatives, symbolizing the innovation and progress that define the city. As a core component of Dubai's rail and public transportation network, it embodies the RTA's commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable transportation options for residents and visitors.