Powerless In Cuba: Regime Targets Complainers, Not Blackouts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Cuban government, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, has confirmed the detention of dozens of in recent days. These followed widespread demonstrations on November 7th, triggered by prolonged power outages caused by Hurricane Rafael.



The stated that detainees would remain in "provisional detention" due to charges of "assault on authorities and inspectors."



The arrests coincide with growing tension on the island as it struggles to restore electricity after the hurricane. Human rights organizations have reported that the Cuban government is using intimidation and mass arrests to suppress protesters.



In Havana, Mayabeque, and Ciego de Ávila, detainees were taken to police stations for questioning or summoned to appear at later dates. Human rights groups Cubalex and Justice 11J, both based in Miami , reported an increase in arbitrary arrests in Cuba.



Cubalex confirmed the arrest of at least eight people in Encrucijada, Villa Clara province, following peaceful protests against power outages on November 7th.







Justice 11J reports that police have taken action in Guanabacoa, a peripheral area of Havana, where they summoned more than ten people for questioning.

Cuba's Energy Crisis

Cubans are grappling with recurring blackouts, which the regime claims are being gradually addressed following the aftermath of Hurricane Rafael. The Category 3 storm severely impacted Artemisa and Pinar del Río provinces, causing significant material damage.



As of Saturday, authorities have reactivated 82% of Havana's circuits, but power restoration across the country remains slow. These crises are becoming increasingly common for Cubans, who are dealing with a critically deteriorating electrical infrastructure.



Most of the island's thermoelectric plants are over 40 years old and frequently fail. The situation is exacerbated by reduced oil imports from Venezuela, Cuba 's traditional energy partner.



In October, Díaz-Canel had already harshly reprimanded demonstrations amid blackouts. He claimed that people were "under the guidance of the Cuban counter-revolution abroad" and promised punishments under "the rigor of revolutionary laws."



This approach reflects the regime's ongoing struggle to maintain control amid growing public dissatisfaction. The energy crisis in Cuba highlights the complex interplay between infrastructure challenges, economic constraints, and political tensions.



As the government grapples with these issues, the population's frustration continues to mount, potentially setting the stage for further unrest and confrontations between citizens and authorities.

