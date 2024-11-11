CAPITAL CONCERTS ANNOUNCES LOCKHEED MARTIN AS LEAD CORPORATE SPONSOR OF THE 2025 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- America's National Night of Remembrance

Returns Live From the U.S. Capitol

on PBS Sunday, May 25, 2025 -

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, as we honor all our American heroes who have served our country in war and peace, Capital Concerts is pleased to announce Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of the 2025

NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT broadcast live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. A tradition unlike anything else on television, the 90-minute broadcast pays tribute to the service of our men and women in uniform, veterans, military families and all those who have given their lives for our nation through a unique blend of dramatic storytelling and uplifting musical performances by world renowned performers with the National Symphony Orchestra.



This Veterans Day, Capital Concerts is pleased to announce Lockheed Martin as lead corporate sponsor of the 2025 National Memorial Day Concert broadcast live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Continue Reading

"We are honored to welcome back Lockheed Martin as lead corporate underwriter for the 2025

NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT ,"

said Michael Colbert, Capital Concerts President and Executive Producer. "As we bring the country together at the U.S. Capitol to remember the fallen and honor our American heroes in uniform, we salute Lockheed Martin for its deep commitment to supporting service members and their families, empowering veterans in transition to the civilian sector, and honoring the legacy of those who have served."

"Lockheed Martin is proud to return as lead corporate sponsor of the 2025 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT ," said Shelly O'Neill Stoneman, senior vice president, Lockheed Martin Government Affairs.

"Veterans and military families are integral to Lockheed Martin and are at the center of everything we do. On Veterans Day, and every day of the year, we work to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have served our nation, never forgetting those who made the ultimate sacrifice to secure our freedoms."

Lockheed Martin's strong commitment to the military and veteran community begins with the veterans, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses that comprise about one-fifth of its 122,000 employees.

Lockheed Martin's exclusive Continuing Your Mission (CYM) career support program helps transitioning and recently separated veterans with resources to successfully enter the civilian workforce. In 2023, Lockheed Martin contributed more than $7.7 million to ensure service members, veterans and their families are prepared, well-supported and enabled to fully participate and thrive in society. The company also worked with 693 Veteran-owned small businesses and awarded $678.3 million in subcontracts.

The 36th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will air on PBS Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T. , as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on

and YouTube and available as Video on Demand, May 25 to June 8, 2025.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festivals TV and Film Award, the Telly Award, and the Writers Guild of America, among others.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin .

Visit the program website at

Text> with us on:



href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">twitter/MemorialDayPBS

(#MemorialDayPBS)

(@memdayPBS)

Text>@memdaypbs on Tik Tok

SOURCE Capital Concerts

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED