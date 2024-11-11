Branded Hospitality Ventures Expands Portfolio With First CPG Investment In Mr Bing, Leader In East Asian Street Sauces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jimmy FrischlingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures , (Branded ), the leading investment and solutions dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry announced today its strategic investment and partnership in Mr Bing , the fastest growing creator of authentic East Asian street sauces and bold flavors. This marks the firm's first venture into the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector."Our investment in Mr Bing represents a natural evolution of our strategy to support innovative brands that enhance the hospitality experience," said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality Ventures. "We've been consistently impressed by how consumers and operators alike have embraced their bold, yet approachable flavors."While Mr Bing has established a strong retail presence with distribution in over 8,000 retail stores nationwide, a key component of Branded's investment strategy includes accelerating Mr Bing's robust foodservice business and rapid expansion into the foodservice wholesale channel. The company is actively working with major foodservice distributors including Sysco, Gordon Food Service, and Performance Food Group and restaurants including Fat Brands, Moe's Southwest Grill, Dave & Busters to strengthen its position in the restaurant and hospitality sector."Mr Bing's innovative approach to Limited Time Offers and their collaborative work with restaurant culinary teams creates exciting opportunities for operators," added Frischling. "Their ability to develop unique LTO programs while maintaining operational simplicity is exactly what restaurant brands need in today's competitive landscape. This dual focus on retail presence and restaurant partnerships exemplifies the kind of strategic thinking we value in our portfolio companies."The brand has particularly resonated with younger demographics, leveraging social media engagement and the growing influence of culinary content creators to build a strong market presence. Their product line, including their signature Chili Crisp, Sriracha, and BBQ Sauce, has become a favorite among consumers looking to elevate their dining experiences both at home and in restaurants.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Mr Bing:Mr. Bing is a leading creator of East Asian street sauces, known for their bold and authentic flavors. With distribution in over 8,000 retail locations, Mr Bing is bringing exciting culinary experiences to homes and restaurants across America. For more information, visit mr-bing.

