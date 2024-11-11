Spiritual Guru Devkinandan Thakur Demands Formation Of 'Sanatan Board' After Tauqeer Raza's Inflammatory Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Devkinandan Thakur, a well-known spiritual guru on Monday demanded the formation of a 'Sanatan Board' after Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza made "inflammatory" and "provocative" remarks.

Raza, a prominent religious leader, ignited a major controversy on Sunday with his remarks, where he urged the Muslim youths to come together and lodge a protest in the national capital for 'arm-twisting' the in meeting their demands.

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Raza reportedly said,“Kisi ke baap ki aukaat nahin ki who hamari sampati zabt kar sake (no one has the guts to take over our property)," apparently referring to the issue of Waqf properties.“The day we come on the streets, your soul will tremble. Our youth are not cowards. We have kept our youth under control, but the day they go out of control, you won't be able to stop them,” he said.

Talking to IANS, Devkinandan Thakur said, "We are demanding three things from the 'Sanatan Dharma Sansad.' Our first demand is to establish the 'Sanatan Board', our second demand is to form 'Krishna Bhoomi Mandir,' and our third demand is to take strict action in the Tirupati Balaji temple matter."

He further slammed Raza for using unconstitutional words and demanded strict action against him.

"He has used inflammatory remarks and I am requesting the government to take strict action on this matter. Raza is trying to scare 100 Crore 'Sanatanis.' There are some people in our country who are trying to create situations like Bangladesh," he concluded.

The comments come amid growing tensions between Muslim organisations and the government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to overhaul the management of Waqf properties, many of which have long been managed by boards under state governments.

Meanwhile, Muslim scholars in Jaipur have also announced plans for a massive march to Delhi on November 24, just ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. The march is organised as a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, with leaders asserting that the bill could lead to the expropriation of Muslim community properties.