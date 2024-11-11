Riboli Family Wines Unveils New Bold Additions To High-ABV Portfolio: San Antonio Grape Red And San Antonio Port

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Fourth-Generation Winemakers Are Tapping into Growing Demand for Bold Flavors with Two New, US-produced, High-ABV Wines that Elevate Every Gathering

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines , a family-owned company with four generations of winemakers,

announces the launch of two new high-ABV sweet wines ahead of the holidays, expanding their esteemed San Antonio Wines portfolio in the United States. Created for consumers who crave higher ABV, sweeter wines, San Antonio Grape Red and San Antonio Port, each boast a high-ABV of 16% and 18% respectively, offering a unique experience for those who appreciate the exquisite balance of a sweet and smooth, full-bodied flavor.

San Antonio Grape Red

San Antonio Wines is proud to highlight the company's dedication to quality and craftsmanship and its ability to anticipate and meet market trends through the introduction of San Antonio Grape Red, a naturally sweet wine crafted from pure California grapes. The company invites sweet wine enthusiasts to serve Grape Red chilled or on the rocks to set the scene for every celebration. Priced at $12.99 MSRP, Grape Red has natural sweetness that complements the balanced tannins of this sweet red blend. With notes of red berries and aromas of fresh plums and cherries, this sweet red wine pairs perfectly with a variety of appetizers and entrees.

In addition, according to Global Port Wine Market Overview ,

the Port wine market is growing rapidly as companies adapt strategically to the evolving tastes of younger generations. With the category showing growth year over year, San Antonio Wines is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation by crafting Ports and dessert wines at an affordable price point, with production in the United States. San Antonio Port is priced at $11.99 MSRP, and is a rich, full-bodied sweet wine that is made with a blend of California grapes, making it sweeter and higher in alcohol content.

"We're proud to be one of the few producers that are grandfathered into crafting Ports with a long-standing expertise in high-ABV and sweet wines," says Steve Riboli, President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines. "That legacy helps our consumers celebrate special occasions that call for something a little bolder, especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner. The new Port in the San Antonio collection offers a delightful experience reminiscent of California's rich heritage in dessert wine production and the new Grape Red perfectly complements classic fall dishes."

San Antonio Grape Red is available in top markets such as Alabama, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

San Antonio Port is available in markets such as Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

More about San Antonio Wines

The San Antonio Wines journey began in 1967 with the launch of the successful San Antonio Cardinale, followed by the San Antonio Specialty collection a few years later. From semi-sweet Moscato, to tropical sweet Rosé, the San Antonio Wines family came complete with four distinct flavors that could be enjoyed at any time of the day.

For generations, Riboli Family Wines has poured passion into every bottle, creating sweet wines that tell unique and memorable stories. For more information, please visit .

