Serving Those Who Served: National Safety Council Launches New Scholarship Program For Veterans

Advanced Safety Certificate scholarship aims to increase education and access for veterans in the EHS profession

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The National Safety Council , America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, is proud to announce a new scholarship program, the Advanced Safety Certificate (ASC®) Scholarship for Veterans. This scholarship program provides those who served in the with the opportunity to complete the highly regarded NSC Advanced Safety Certificate program at no cost and enables them to further their safety education and sharpen leadership skills, while also connecting them to other experienced environmental, health and safety professionals.

"Fostering a community of safety leaders who reflect the diversity of the people they serve is crucial for making our workers safer. Veterans bring unique skills and perspectives, and investing in their education within the safety profession will help achieve our collective goal of advancing workplace safety," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO and U.S. Air Force veteran. "This scholarship program recognizes the value veterans bring to the table and we're proud to help cultivate their careers in the EHS field by providing them with the resources and tools needed to succeed."

National Safety Council Launches Advanced Safety Certificate Scholarship for Veterans

The Council's ASC program is a nationally recognized safety curriculum based on proven best practices. It's designed to enhance participants' knowledge of compliance requirements while developing essential leadership skills to drive safety change within organizations. For veterans considering a career in safety, the ASC program helps provide a clear pathway and best-in-class educational experiences. Scholarship program benefits include:



Comprehensive free training : A 12-day online training, the ASC program is designed to deepen understanding of safety practices and protect workers from hazardous conditions.

Networking opportunities : Connections with industry leaders and potential employers, providing vital support in their career journey. NSC Safety Congress & Expo Access : Scholarship recipients will receive free registration and travel accommodations for the 2025 NSC Safety Congress & Expo, including access to technical sessions, keynote addresses, and networking events with over 1,000 exhibitors.

Applications for the ASC Scholarship for Veterans program are open now through January 31, 2025. Veterans and active military personnel looking to make a difference in the safety profession are encouraged to apply today. For more information and to submit an application, visit nsc/usveterans .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council

is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

