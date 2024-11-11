(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

TRUMP'S CALL TO

The Washington Post reported that last week, Donald held a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine.

● Ukraine's Foreign denied WP's report that Kyiv had been informed in advance of the alleged conversation.

● "Ukraine could neither support nor oppose this call," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

● Kyiv consistently and firmly advocates for the principle of "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

● Ukraine's vision for ending the war based on justice is outlined in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

DEVELOPMENT OF UKRAINE'S DEFENSE INDUSTRY

In the context of a full-scale war, Ukraine is intensively developing its own defence industry.

● In 2023, Ukraine's production of its own weapons tripled, and in the first eight months of 2024, it doubled compared to the same period last year.

● Today, over 800 companies are involved in the production of various types of weapons for the Defence Forces.

● Systemic investment models are implemented when Western countries invest in Ukrainian weapons production.

● A strategic priority is to increase the range of Ukraine's weapons. This year, Ukraine has already produced the first hundred units of missile weapons.

● Ukraine aims to enhance its ability to supply the Defence Forces with necessary weapons and build one of the most advanced defence industries in the world.

THE SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE LIBERATION OF KHERSON

On November 11, 2022, the counteroffensive operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the south ended with the liberation of Kherson.

● Contrary to the statements of Russian propaganda, the liberation of Kherson was not a "gesture of goodwill" by Russia but the result of a successful counteroffensive by the Defence Forces, which forced the enemy to retreat.

● During the eight months of occupation, a strong resistance movement operated in Kherson, assisting the Defence Forces and undermining the authority of the occupiers in the city.

● The liberation of Kherson was a blow to Putin's authority, who had previously claimed that the occupied territories of Ukraine had allegedly become an inseparable part of Russia.

● Demonstrating weakness, Russian troops regularly shell Kherson, terrorising the city's civilians.

● Ukraine will never renounce its sovereign territories or its citizens who find themselves under temporary occupation.