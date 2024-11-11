Kuwait Municipality Removes 23 Illegal Sites Head Of Camping Season

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality removed 23 unauthorized camps in the northern areas of the country that were set up before the official camping season, Friday, November 15.

The Municipality said in a press statement that their supervision team in Al-Jahra started removing spring camps that did not follow the official date of the camping season.

It reaffirmed that their teams would continue their operations across all camping areas to ensure no camps are set up before the official season and would take necessary action to enforce Kuwait Municipality regulations. (end)

