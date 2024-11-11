'Kafkaesque Nature Of...': Elon Musk Reacts To Vivek Ramaswamy's Comments On 'The Only Way To Save US'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk agreed on Wednesday to Donald Trump's supporter Vivek Ramaswamy's comment on the“only way” to save America. The Party leader on Monday advocated for“a of small-government revolutionaries” who can“save our nation”.

Reacting to Vivek Ramaswamy's comments, Elon Musk expressed his interest in knowing about US Presidential winner Donald Trump's recommendations for roles in the new administration.

“Absolutely! Would be interesting to hear recommendations for roles in the new administration for consideration by the President ,” read an X post by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk also reshared another post made by Ramaswamy which called Republicans' resounding victory in US polls as“once in a century” opportunity to“radically downsize the size, scope, and mission of the federal government.”

“Indeed, the obstacles are overcoming the Kafkaesque nature of the rules governing this vast bureaucracy and ensuring that maniacally dedicated small-government revolutionaries join this administration,” Elon Musk said in another post while reacting to Ramaswamy's thoughts.

Elon Musk had been a strong critic of Biden government for its tough regulation, especially in the space industry. The tech billionaire has also criticised the outgoing US President Joe Biden over his stance on illegal immigration issue.

During 2020 US Elections, Elon Musk had described himself as“half Democrat, half Republican”. He was even known for supporting Donald Trump' s rival Hillay Clinton in 2016 US Presidential Elections. However, he began hitting out at US President Joe Biden and his administration over their policies soon after he was elected.

In 2022, Elon Musk had also slammed Democratic party and labelled them as the“party of division and hate”, reported HT.

Elon Musk's support to Donald Trump

During the recently concluded US Presidential Election , Elon Musk had been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, whether it is by channelising his donations on Trump's election campaign or using his influence over public. Experts believe, that Elon Musk can get a crucial role Donald Trump's administration. However, there has been no clarity over the issue. Donald Trump applauded Elon Musk while addressing the public first time after US Presidential Elections vote count. During his address on November 6, the Republican leader had called the most genius person and urged the need for America to protect geniuses like him in future.





