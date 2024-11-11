Kremlin Denies Putin And Trump Spoke On Phone

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: The Kremlin on Monday denied a US report that Russian President Vladimir and US president-elect Donald had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.

Trump speaks to Putin, warns against escalating in Ukraine: report

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the report was "completely false information", denying any phone call took place.