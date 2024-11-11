Kremlin Denies Putin And Trump Spoke On Phone
AFP
Moscow: The Kremlin on Monday denied a US media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the report was "completely false information", denying any phone call took place.
