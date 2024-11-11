Invaders Drop 18 Aerial Bombs On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
11/11/2024 2:12:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the occupiers launched 356 attacks on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, 18 air strikes were carried out.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this ina post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Russian troops carried out 18 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka. As many as 208 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske. A total of 130 artillery shelling attacks were made in Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske,” he noted.
There were 44 reports of damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure.
As reported, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight Monday. One person was killed and 21 others were injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
