South Korean Motivator Dr. Lee Jeon Ho Delivers Inspiring Workshop At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios, home to the renowned AAFT (Asian Academy of & Television), recently hosted an inspiring by Dr. Lee Jeon Ho, a distinguished motivator from the International Youth Fellowship (IYF). The event, attended by faculty and administration of AAFT, focused on motivation and personal growth.



Dr. Lee Jeon Ho, known for his impactful speeches, engaged the audience with insightful thoughts on self-development, leadership, and the power of positive thinking. His presentation left the attendees with a renewed sense of purpose and drive.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Marwah Studios, praised Dr. Lee's efforts in instilling motivation among the faculty and administration.“We are honored to have hosted such a profound speaker at Marwah Studios. His ideas align with our mission to nurture creativity and leadership,” said Dr. Marwah.



Following the motivational speech, the audience was treated to a vibrant musical performance by a group of talented Korean artists. This cultural exchange further emphasized the growing bond between India and South Korea. Paul Song Director IYF India was also present there.



The event was supported by the Indo South Korea Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative led by Dr. Sandeep Marwah to strengthen bilateral cultural ties through cinema, education, and arts.



